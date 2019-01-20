Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has again restated his call for peaceful elections as Nigerians go to the polls in February and March this year.

The governor made the call during his visit to the paramount ruler of Idoma nation, Och’Idoma, Agabaidu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa at his Palace in Otukpo at the weekend.

The visit to the Idoma Area Traditional Council was part of activities to herald the commencement of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign tour of the Benue South senatorial district scheduled to commence on Monday, January 21, 2019.

Governor Ortom told the paramount ruler and first class chiefs in the area that he had come to seek their permission and royal blessings before commencing the campaign tour of the zone.

He stated that he had sought and obtained their blessings and support before he won the 2015 governorship election and had come again for a similar purpose before going out to meet with party faithful and other stakeholders.

READ ALSO: 2019: Marwa tasks Buhari support groups on campaign

The governor who sought the blessing of the royal father regarding his campaigns expressed the hope that he would emerge victorious to further consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration in the first tenure.

Responding, the Och’Idoma gave his royal blessings and prayed that the ancestors of the people would go with the governor as he crisscrosses his domain for campaigns, stressing that his doors were wide open for all sons and daughters who come for blessings.

The paramount ruler who commended Governor Ortom’s pledge for peaceful elections in 2019, said only God gives power and that He had already ordained who occupies every political office, stressing that no human can ascribe power to his or herself.

On the governor’s entourage were state Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu; former Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; PDP senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Abba Moro and the state party Chairman, Sir John Ngbede among other candidates as well as other members of the campaign council.