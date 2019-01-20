From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, parlayed the Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The meeting, which lasted over three hours behind closed doors, took place at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, Benin City, and had in attendance top Christian religious leader in the state.

The Vice President, however, declined comment on what was discussed at the meeting when confronted by newsmen.

On his part, the state chairman of CAN, Bishop Oyenude Kure, said the meeting was to pray for the peace and progress in our nation. “The meeting was fine. We prayed for him and we believed that there will be peace in Nigeria and that there will be progress in our nation,” he said.

When asked if the CAN had agreed to endorse the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari for his re-election, he simply said that the association’s responsibility was to pray for those who are contesting. Well, what I will tell you is that our responsibility is to pray for those who are contesting and that is what we have done”, he said.