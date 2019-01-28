NAN

Residents of Osogbo, Osun have appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure free and peaceful general elections.

In separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Osogbo, they also urged political stakeholders to play politics by the rules of the game.

They urged political gladiators not to see election as a do-or-die affair, for the sake of peace and stability of the country.

Mrs Binta Ayorinde, a primary school teacher, appealed to INEC to ensure the conduct of free, fair and credible elections that would be acceptable to all the political parties.

Ayorinde also appealed to politicians not to turn the country upside by their desperate desire, saying “the country belongs to all of us. “

Another resident, Mr Paul Idigie, who is an entrepreneur, urged electorate to vote based on the dictate of their conscience and to shun violence and vote buying.

Idigie also appealed to politicians to allow peace to reign before, during and after the general elections.

Miss Olufunke Adeosun, a fashion designer, appealed to security agencies to prevent break down of law and order during and after the exercise.

Adeosun, who expressed concern over series of political happenings in the country, also urged political stakeholders to allow peace to reign during the elections.

Another resident, Mrs Aina Omotunde, a nurse, urged INEC to do its best in conducting transparent and credible elections.

Omotunde also called on security agencies to prevent hoodlums from hijacking ballot boxes and advised youths to shun being used as political thugs before, during and after the elections.