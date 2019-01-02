Payment of the new minimum wage, peaceful co-existence, free and fair elections and love for one another are some of the desires of many for 2019.

Job Osazuwa

Today is January 2, 2019. And for many, the beginning of a new year usually comes with enthusiasm and high expectations.

Each year, individuals draw long lists of resolutions of what to embrace and discard. Many others, on New Year eve, throng various religious centres to pray fervently as they cross over to the fresh year. There is usually the renewal of hope by the citizenry and expression of the determination to work harder and smarter to conquer foreseen and unforeseen obstacles ahead.

Nigerians who spoke with Daily Sun said there was the need to change the narrative on Nigeria’s deplorable economy, high rate of unemployment, low gross domestic product (GDP) and epileptic power supply in many parts of the country. Payment of the proposed N30,000 new minimum wage, peaceful co-existence, free and fair elections and love for one another are some of the desires of many for 2019.

Some Nigerians expressed the belief that the country would experience an improvement in some of the critical sectors of the economy, while others claimed that things would remain the same.

A financial analyst in Lagos, Mr. Anayo Ezugwu, believes that this year will be a defining moment for the country, especially as the general election will be taking place in a few weeks’ time.

He urged those in authority to quickly address the poverty in the land. He said the ruling class was capitalising on the people’s abject poverty to manipulate and further impoverish them, particularly during the elections.

“The year 2019 will be a defining moment for Nigeria and Nigerians. The reason is that the economy is not looking good and might worsen after the general election. Billions of naira will be spent unnecessarily for campaigns, lobbying and the rest. Several indices and predictions suggest that the economy might slide into recession in 2019.

“On the political front, it is also not looking good for us as a country. We are faced with two options, and neither of the two can solve the current challenges bedevilling the nation. And we must choose one in February. My problem is that the outcome of the presidential election might not be the true reflection of our votes. Vote-buying may decide the elections at all levels.

“In the area of security, there might be post-election violence in some parts of the country. I think the security agencies must live above board for us to have violence-free elections. Again, the issues of Boko Haram, herdsmen’s attacks and banditry will definitely continue in 2019,” Ezugwu said.

To achieve peaceful co-existence, an Abuja-based motivational speaker, Mr. Desmond Ogudu, canvassed genuine forgiveness for all Nigerians, irrespective of tribal or religious affiliations.

He recalled that, before Nelson Mandela left prison, he dropped his pain, anger and bitterness there. He stated that self-imprisonment was worse than that which is imposed. He said many people had inflicted unnecessary pain on themselves, locking themselves within the walls of anger and bitterness due to lack of forgiveness.