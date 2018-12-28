“We [have] rolled out our strategic programme of action which we have been following assiduously to make sure that we deliver credible elections.”

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Committee on Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, speaks on the Commission’s readiness for 2019 elections.

There are insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to sign the amended Electoral Act may have negative impact on the scheduled 2019 general election. To what extent can it affect the conduct of the 2019 poll?

Some of the recommendations in the amended Electoral Bill that has not been signed actually came from the INEC and some of the recommendations were based on our observations on how we can improve on the electoral process. We anticipated some of these issues in the electoral Bill and that is why we have a Plan A and a Plan B. The Plan A is based on the existing laws because INEC works based on the existing law. We will execute the Plan B if the president signs the Bill and what it means is that we will be able to carry out electronic transmission of results. For the Osun, Ekiti and some other standalone elections, we piloted electronic transmission of results but we can fully roll it for the general election if there is a law backing it. If the Bill is signed, we have the capacity to transmit the results real-time. Late signing of the Bill cannot disrupt preparations for the elections.

INEC started preparing for the 2019 elections in 2015 and based on that we rolled out our strategic plans and strategic programme of action which we have been following assiduously to make sure that we deliver credible elections to the Nigerian people. And, we have improved over the years in terms of our procedures. Based on some of the challenges of the card reader in 2015, the smart card reader has been upgraded. It is now faster in reading biometric data. In the governorship elections we have so far conducted in Edo, Osun, Ekiti states, the inability of the card reader to perform effectively has reduced to less than one percent.

So, we are comfortable with the card reader and we have also improved on logistics and delivery of materials to the polling units. There are few issues in the amended electoral bill that have even been overtaken by events. For instance, in terms of party primary elections, part of the amendment is that before a political party conducts primary elections, it has to advertise the venue and the time in two national newspapers, at least 10 days before the primary elections. That clause has been overtaken by events because the primaries have already taken place. There is also the issue of limit to campaign spending. That one is already in the law. We have our tracking mechanism for campaign spending and we have sensitised the law enforcement agencies concerning their duties. For the card reader, the law gives us the right to deploy the card reader for purposes of accreditation, identification and verification. The card reader we have now can transmit results. So, if the law is signed, we can transmit results. There is nothing in the Electoral Amendment Bill that we cannot take care of between now and the elections. So, it does not matter whether the Bill is signed or not as we are prepared for any eventuality.

What is the latest on Zamfara concerning whether the APC there will field candidates or not for the poll?

The latest on Zamfara is that we did not receive any lists of candidates from that state in respect of the APC. We did inform them that we would no longer collect any lists from them because INEC had earlier informed them that they did not conduct party primary elections as envisaged by Section 87 of the Electoral Act. Since they did not conduct the primaries, that means they have nothing to submit to the INEC. But there are two or three matters pending in the courts and at the end of the day if a properly constituted court of competent jurisdiction mandates INEC to collect a list from the APC in Zamfara State, definitely we will obey. But for now, we insist that there were no party primary elections in Zamfara State.