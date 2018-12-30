On Thursday, the National Commissioner for INEC and Chairman, Information and other Education Committee, Festus Okoye, during the opening of a one-day seminar on media gender sensitive reporting expressed concerns about the effect of the ASUU strike on the 2019 elections.

His words: “It is next to impossibility for members of the NYSC to provide all the ad hoc staff needs and requirements of the commission, and over 70 per cent of the ad hoc staff requirement in some states of the federation is drawn from students of federal tertiary institutions.

According to Okoye, the commission would need over one million ad hoc staff made up of lecturers in federal tertiary institutions, members of the National Youth Service Corps and students of federal tertiary institutions in the elections, warning that the ongoing strike might affect the recruitment process.

“Hence, the lingering strike by ASUU will no doubt have serious impact on the preparations for the conduct of the 2019 elections. We, therefore, call on ASUU and the Federal Government of Nigeria to quickly and genuinely resolve the lingering impasse that has led to uncertainty in the education sector.”

On Wednesday, December 19, the Federal Government said that its negotiation team and ASUU were close to signing an agreement towards ending the strike. But on Friday, ASUU debunked the claim, saying the government was not serious in its negation with the union.

With the current stalemate, concerns have been raised that the 2019 elections might be another dashed hope unless the matter is handled with the urgency it deserves. Some critics, who expressed worries over the latest development, accused the APC government of plotting with the electoral body to rig the elections.

A former Minister of Transport and member of the BOT of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebenezer Babatope, in an interview with Sunday Sun, said that the alarm raised by the INEC was an idle talk, which should not be taken seriously.

“It is an idle talk and it should not be taken seriously. If INEC is taking position with the Federal Government by saying it is going to affect the election, then it raises suspicion. Our own is to see INEC organising election and they should organise it very well free and fair. They are only looking for something to hang on to. So, it is an idle talk. They are only being clever by half. There are several ways they can recruit people to man the elections. They are trying to create an excuse not to deliver a free and fair election. When we had Boko Haram at its worst terrorizing Nigerians, we held elections because they knew things would go in their favour. As far as I am concerned, whatever is good for Nigeria is the best. There are private universities where they can use staff and students. To say that election may not hold because ASUU is on strike is a lame talk,” he fumed.