Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Candidate contesting for Ibadan North East/ South East Federal Constituency under the flagship of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Semiu Oladimeji Alao has boosted that he has the clout to win the February 16, 2019 election.

Alao, while speaking with Daily Sun, on Saturday, during a ward meeting, in Ibadan, averred that the Buhari tsunami that stood majority candidates of All Progressive Congress (APC) chances to win popular votes in 2015 Presidential and National Assembly elections would not happen in this year’s election.

According to him, people are wised up because instead of voting for a party, they will rather vote for the credible candidates. “Buhari tsunami that made all APC’s candidates won in 2015 election can’t happen this year’s February 16, 2019 election because people are wised up.

“They don’t follow party anymore but candidates’ credibility. All persons in ZLP are people’s favourites like Baba Ladoja, Sharafadeen Alli and my humble self because of my good political antecedents and I believe I have the political clout to win the forthcoming election.

“The incumbent Rep member in my constituency is not doing well enough, and I promise with my credibility in the political circle, I’m the candidate to beat come 2019 Fed. Rep election.

“I have made people happy through my empowerment programs and other ways I have helped people.

“This Yuletide, I organised a Christmas party for all children in 12 wards each from two local councils in the constituency because I learnt many people don’t have money to celebrate Christmas with their children and a reason we made them laughed home with gifts. Therefore, I’m people’s best friend”.

Speaking on his missions to contest for the electoral position, Alao said: “My aim is to give best ever representation in the National Assembly and secondly, to correct past anomalies of act of neglects by the past and present members of representatives. And lastly is to answer the call of people and God by doing their wishes.

“The issue of bench warmers is the reason some of us are showing interest to ensure we represent our constituents better by raising motions and presenting bills that will contribute to the wellbeing of the constituents.

“I’m promising members of my constituency that I will not go there to do ‘I support’ but render services to better their lives because the crop of lawmakers we had in the past, didn’t contribute to development of their constituency and a reason for so much underdevelopment.

“We need to understand that federal executives can’t know problems people are confronting at the grassroots.

“That’s why we are representatives to bring those problems to the knowledge of the federal government so they can find lasting solutions to them.

“That is why people need a caring person like me to show care they deserve”, he said.

Also speaking on the party status, Alao said: “ZLP at the moment has no problem and the beauty of the political party to be honest with you is that, is free of impunity, godfatherism or cabal.

“Here in the party, everybody has a say. You can see the mammoth crowd at the ward meeting. This shows all is well with the party. So, we are thankful to God because He had made the impossibility possible for us”,