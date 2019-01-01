“I encourage every Nigerian to fully and actively participate in the 2019 electoral process, so that we can peacefully and collectively choose credible leaders…” Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has called on Nigerians to actively participate in the 2019 electoral process to elect credible leaders, who will take Nigeria in the right direction. 2019: Stand up and be counted, Wike urges Nigerians Wike declared that 2019 presents Nigerians a great opportunity to create a new vista of hope in the political trajectory of Nigeria and the state. In his New Year message, Wike said: “Among others, 2019 also presents a great opportunity for us to create a new vista of hope in the political trajectory of our nation and that of our state. “The elections are around the corner and Nigerians will have nobody, but themselves to blame, if they fail to seize the opportunity to exorcise and liberate from the spectre of misrule and unmitigated hardship. “I, therefore, encourage every Nigerian to fully and actively participate in the 2019 electoral process, so that we can peacefully and collectively choose credible leaders with the capacity to govern and take Nigeria on the right direction.”

The governor said for Rivers people, the 2019 election is the most important because it is about the future of the state. “Rivers people must, therefore, have the opportunity to freely and peacefully exercise their rights to choose their leaders without constraints. “Accordingly, I wish to appeal to the political parties and their supporters not to be desperate with their ambitions as electoral contest is not and cannot be a do-or-die affair and no one’s political ambition is worth the blood of any other person. “I wish to remind us that we have no other state of our own than Rivers State and it is our collective responsibility to build, protect and defend its interest at all times under any circumstances,” he said.

Wike, charged Rivers politicians to play the politics of peace and avoid any action that would set the state on fire on account of elections. “We cannot afford to set our state on fire through electoral or other violence as this would destroy our progress and set us many years backward to the delight of our enemies who are averse to our unity and progress. “Let us, therefore, on this New Year day, rise above partisan or other narrow interests and rededicate ourselves with greater focus and determination towards building a united, peaceful and prosperous state, through our individual and collective efforts. “Let us not forget that whatever position we may be holding or wherever we may be placed, the little contributions we can make will make our state better and greater. Breaking the huddles and actualising the dreams and possibilities of our state remain a shared responsibility.”