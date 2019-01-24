NAN

Dr James Dalok, Running Mate to Sen Jerry Useni, PDP Plateau Governorship Candidate, on Wednesday called for intensive prayers for peaceful polls and transition in Nigeria.

Dalok made the call at a 3-Day COCIN Women Annual Joint Fellowship held in Bokkos.

The running mate, who cautioned against any form of violence and bloodshed, decried the thuggery and violence trailing the campaigns,

and called for serious prayers for God’s intervention.

“We need Churches like yours to intensify more prayers for us in Plateau and Nigeria as a whole for a credible, transparent and peaceful election and transition.

“Only God can help us in this year’s transition because I can sense desperation from some of our politicians, who are bent on winning at all cost,” he said.

He said that Useni, as a well-trained miltary officer, was in a good position to assist Plateau especially Bokkos, to tackle security challenges, if elected into office.

Earlier, Rev Silas Mangai, the Reverend in charge of RCC Church, Bokkos, had said that the annual event was aimed at igniting the spiritual fire in the women as mothers in the servuce of God.

Mangai said that the Church would not relent in its responsibility of praying for politicians and the entire people of Plateau and Nigeria for peaceful and successful elections come Feb. 16 and March 2.

Also speaking, the woman leader of the fellowship, Mrs Jummai Jeremiah, thanked Dalok and his colleagues for honouring their invitation, and prayed God to bless them and grant their heart desires in the forthcoming elections.

She said, “every society desires to have a leader that is God fearing and just in his or her dealings for it to attain the desired growth and development.’’