Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged security agents to investigate the alleged participation of foreigners in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally in Kano State on Thursday.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who made the call at a press briefing in Abuja, on Friday, was reacting to the presence of Issa Moussa and Zakiri Umar, governors of Zinder and Maradi states respectively in Niger Republic at the Kano APC rally.

Ologbondiyan said the Presidency and the ruling party must explain the roles being played by Moussa and Umar in Nigeria’ s political affairs.

The PDP spokesman stated that apart from the two Nigerien governors, the ruling party allegedly smuggled a crowd of aliens from Niger Republic to populate President Buhari’s campaign rally in Kano State, after they could not get Nigerians to attend the rally.

He said it was worrisome that foreigners could come into the country to participate in the political process.

READ ALSO: Chadians, Nigeriens, others free to join Buhari campaign —Ribadu

According to him, “President Buhari and the APC, in their desperation have compromised our territorial integrity as a nation and this portends grave danger to our national security and the sanctity of our electoral process.

“For a nation contending with insurgency and banditry, the involvement of mercenaries from neighbouring countries in the APC rally must be condemned by all and sundry. This is particularly against the backdrop of claims by President Buhari that killer herdsmen ravaging our nation are mercenaries who are infiltrating from the Sahel region.

“Nigerians can now see the unfolding of the plots by agents the APC to use mercenaries from neighbouring countries to precipitate crisis with the aim of scuttling the 2019 general election, having realised that they cannot win in a free, fair and credible election.”