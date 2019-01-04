Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As the March governorship election date draws closer, critical stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State have reaffirmed their support for the state governor, Darius Ishaku, and other candidates of the party.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Abel Peter Diah, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders at the town hall meetings held in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state said that Ishaku’s performance and clearly-defined plans for the state were enough reasons for the people to support him wholly.

Diah said that “Gov. Ishaku has run a highly-productive administration in his first tenure and therefore, deserves to be returned for a second term to enable him execute the well-articulated plans he has for the state for the next four years.”

The Deputy National Chairman of PDP, North East, Mr. G.T Katabs, who also spoke at the forum, urged the people of the state to “resist any attempt to introduce religion and ethnicity as factors in the election, as the state’s interest takes pre-eminence over any other sectional interests.”

Speaking at the meeting, Gov Ishaku said his administration had laid a solid foundation for the development of the state and he needed a second term to build a solid future for the people.

” We are all witnesses to the foundations we have laid in critical areas of water supply, road construction, provision of health facilities, education, agriculture and most importantly, security and youth empowerment. “We need to set these going so that generations to come would also benefit from all them. That is why it is important that you give me your honest support for a second tenure to consolidate on these achievements and to do more for our people,” Ishaku said.

This is coming as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi, has alleged that the governor was very unpopular in the state and even some of his cabinet members would work for the APC in the forthcoming general election in the state.