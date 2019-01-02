He is the current INEC chairman. All eyes will be on him. He will be the cynosure of all eyes in 2019, before, during and after the elections.

Ismail Omipidan

Among the prominent Nigerian politicians to watch out for in 2019, and who are likely to shape the events of 2019 are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Peter Obi; Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Others are: APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu; former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Buhari

He is the country’s incumbent president and APC’s presidential candidate for the February contest. His admirers and party faithful believe he has done well and so deserves to be re-elected. But other Nigerians and the leading opposition party, PDP, thinks otherwise. He has since flagged off his presidential campaign.

Before formally declaring his intention to seek a second term, he had in November 2017, in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire where he attended the fifth European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit, gave a hint that he would be seeking a re-election this year. Interestingly, he was accompanied on the trip by Tinubu, a man who was central to his emergence, first as the party’s presidential candidate in 2014, and later as the president in 2105. Governors Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, who is of the PDP and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, who is of the APC, were the only two governors on the entourage.

On the sideline of the visit, Buhari was billed to address a Nigerian delegation in the country. But he was said to have arrived late for the engagement. On arrival, these were his opening remarks: “First, I want to apologise for keeping you for too long sitting. This is because I insisted on the governors attending this meeting. This is why I came along with them so that when we are going to meet you, when you are going to meet the rest of Nigerians, if you tell them that their governors were in the company of the president, I think that will be another vote for me in the future. I’m very pleased that they were able to turn up.”