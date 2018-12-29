Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lt-General Jeremiah Useni (rtd), has said that Plateau people would shock President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong during the 2019 general elections.

Useni disclosed this during a meeting with the state PDP Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates at the PDP secretariat in Jos, Plateau State.

“I am ready to contain the incumbent in all ramifications for resounding victory to bring the people of Plateau State out of their present harsh and unfriendly predicament.

“We will work to ensure that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wins the election in Plateau. I want you to ignore the rumour that I’m working at cross purposes with the PDP presidential candidate; this is baseless, malicious and false – all aimed at dividing the party.

READ ALSO Obasanjo writes another letter, condoles Tambuwal others over Shagari’s death

“The victory of PDP presidential, gubernatorial, National Assembly and state Assembly candidates in the 2019 general elections is my priority and by the grace of God that is settled.”

Useni said the leadership of the party would continue with meetings with all aspirants who contested the recent primary elections as well as chairmanship candidates who were denied victory in the recent highly-fraudulent local government elections.

The state Chairman of PDP and former Minister of Youths and Sport, Hon. Damishi Sango, decried why a government agency denied the opposition party the privilege of placing their campaign billboards in some strategic areas in the state.

He said there would be no separate campaigns for candidates in the state, saying collectively campaign would cost the party less and would generate high level of acceptability.

“The campaigns from state Assembly to Presidency should be collective. Candidates and their supporters would not be allowed to run isolated campaigns, but instead to campaign for one another in a collaborative manner.

“There will be no parallel campaigns; all should work in unison for victory come 2019.”

He said the PDP was working assiduously for an all- round victory in Plateau, adding that the people were tired of inept leadership of the current administration.