Be that as it may, I see my people in a very serious dilemma, the security situation is quite alarming, and we are between the devil and the deep blue sea where life has no value again. We wake up every morning and hear that people have been killed in different villages; all the marginal communities are living in fear. Yes, I can go and solve the national problem but what about my local problem? So I thought I should relax at home and give it a shot and if I perform very well, I am sure that people will yearn for me to go to the national level. For now, I want to see how the problem on the Plateau can be solved because Plateau is a mini-Nigeria where you have every tribe in this country; this is the melting point of the country.

In the political history of this country, you will recall that it was here that Shehu Shagari picked his ticket to run for the presidency of this country, it was here that M.K. O. Abiola picked his ticket to run for the presidency of this country, it was here in Jos again that Olusegun Obasanjo picked his ticket to run for the presidency of this country, so what has happened now that Jos has become a shadow of itself. Even zonal rallies of political parties don’t even hold here again because they are scared of insecurity. The political history of Jos that has played prominent roles in the political evolution of this country has suddenly been eclipsed by crisis.