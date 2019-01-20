By Christopher Oji

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Lagos State Police Command yesterday deployed 2,350 officers, and six gunboats on show of force in the metropolis and suburbs.

The patrol tagged, “Operation Show of Force” also witnessed the deployment of one helicopter on aerial patrol of crime prone areas.

The State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, led other security agencies during the exercise that saw a convoy of vehicles patrolling Oshodi, Ilupeju, Agege and Egbeda , Epe , Ikorodu etc.

Addressing newsmen, Edgal said that the exercise was to assure Lagosians of safety of lives and properties.

Edgal said: “We are aware that the 2019 general elections is around the corner. At a recently held security meeting which I chaired at the command headquarters, I assured the electorate of their safety, before, during and after the election.

“This exercise has been divided into five units. 2, 350 officers and men drawn from all arms of the military, Civil Defence Corps and those from the Neighbourhood Safety and Security Corps are involved in the exercise.

“Lagosians should come out enmass without any fear of intimidation, or harassment by hoodlums. We shall exhibit high level of professionalism during the electoral processes and the election proper. The Inspector -General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on assumption of office laid emphasis on professionalism and we must be serious about it . Six gunboats have also been deployed to patrol waterways in the state. We are collaborating with the Nigerian Airforce to provide aerial patrol. However, the helicopter belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had also been deployed. We shall provide security not only on the land, also in the water ways.”

Edgal warned hoodlums against electoral violence, saying that anyone arrested would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“This show of force is to tell people that we are ready for the 2019 general elections. The show of force is a friendly one. We want people to know that they will not be intimidated during the electoral process, election and after election. That is why we are warning hoodlums to steer clear during the election”, he said.