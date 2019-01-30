That Almighty God in September 2017 sent me to tell Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that he was His candidate for the 2019 election goes beyond His making him miss being president in 1993 because of my plea that He gave late Chief Moshood Abiola the opportunity to win the June 12 election of that year. Another reason was that the Heavenly Father was displeased with President Muhammadu Buhari for something he did a few years ago and the way he has been running the country since he assumed office on May 29, 2015 including his good and desirable war against corruption.

I will not elucidate on these issues because I do have the Lord’s permission to do so. But they are things he will account for on the Day of Judgment. Indeed, all that glitters about Buhari is not gold. There is more to him than I had thought of in the 35 years that I have been admiring him and as most people have perceived him to be.

I only hope that he and former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, whom I gave hereafter advice in a series published from May – July 2017, take me seriously and ask God for the forgiveness of the sins they committed before and while in office. Otherwise, they would regret and wished they had never been Nigeria’s head of state. The same with Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar both of whom the Lord sent me to in 1999 and 2001 respectively and whose message they ignored.

I happen to be one of the few since creation that the Ancient of Days discusses dead people and the hereafter with. It is 21 years Chief Abiola died and 103 years my grandfather passed on and it is 18 years that I have been begging the Lord to forgive them. But He is yet to do so, although He has assured me He would and I look forward to Him doing so in the next two to five years.

I hope those reading this article realize that they will account for all they did on earth and would be punished for their sins. And that the penalty lasts not for weeks or months, but years, decades and a century or more.

Those who read my column in 2010 and 11 will remember that I campaigned for Buhari, the candidate of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) when he contested against incumbent President Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Every week from December 2010 until the last Wednesday before the election in February 2011, I wrote that people should vote for him. I also did the same for him in the last five weeks to the February 2015 poll.

As stated in the column of October 17, last year it was Almighty God who told me to write on Alhaji Atiku as His choice for the February 16 election and which I did from November 28 through December 26. The Lord did so to make Atiku take His message to him seriously, because 10 months after I contacted him, he had not responded. This was after I reached out to him thrice on God’s orders in January, March and July 2018.

But the article of October 17 produced result. And this was because one week after it was published, Dr. Ore Falomo, the personal physician of Chief Abiola, did not refute my story that the Heavenly Father told him and I on September 24, 1994 during a spiritual retreat in Ado – Ekiti, that He caused the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by his patient to be annulled. As a result, Atiku came to see me as a genuine servant of God and that the Lord could punish him like Abiola if he disobeyed Him.

General Sani Abacha and Chief Abiola died in mid – 1998, paving the way for the non – execution of Generals Diya, Olanrewaju and Adisa as the Lord told me on December 21, 1997. There have also been ceaseless calamities all over the country in the last 20 years as He informed me in 1999 because General Abdulsalami Abubakar ignored His message which I conveyed to him on the nation-wide spiritual fasting and prayer exercise to be carried out by Muslim clerics before he left office on May 28 that year.

With these stories and the exclusion of General Olanrewaju in the pardon granted to others, I believe doubtful people would now know that the Ancient of Days has the awesome power to make Atiku win the February 16 poll. As stated in the columns of October 17 and November 28, last year the only thing that can prevent this is if God sends me to Atiku before the poll and he ignores the message.

Reactions to my series on Atiku winning 2019 poll (5)

In 2005, six years after they were granted clemency and released from prison in 1999, my friend General Tajudeen Olanrewaju became interested in contesting the governorship election in Lagos State. But he could not do so because he, Generals Diya and Adisa and Major Fadipe and others had not been pardoned.

This was in spite of the fact that his childhood friend, Chief Olabode George, with whom he grew up on Lagos Island where they were born and the favourite political grandson of President Olusegun Obasanjo went with him to meet him in Aso Rock in 2001 or 02. I therefore decided to take the matter to the Lord in 2005.

He told me what had to be done and I passed the message to my friend. But General Olanrewaju declined because he said he had some imams in Lagos praying for him and his colleagues to be pardoned. He also did not believe he could be singled out for forgiveness since Obasanjo was said to be against pardoning Diya on the allegation that he had sexual relationship with his wife when he was in prison.

I reported back to the Lord who said my friend would regret his decision. I begged to no avail. Eight years later, on March 12, 2013 President Goodluck Jonathan pardoned Lt. General Diya, the leader of the alleged coup plot, Major – General Adisa, who was by then dead and Major Fadipe, leaving out Major – General Olanrewaju.

Till today, he remains unpardoned in spite of the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Rilwan Akiolu II and the former Inspector General of Police Alhaji Musiliu Smith, who is the current chairman of the Police Service Commission, meeting either President Jonathan or President Buhari on his behalf. And the fact that from 2015 – 17 that I phoned Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Buhari on the Media and Publicity, three times on the matter, making General Olanrewaju speak with him once.

It was only in September, last year that the Ancient of Days told me He had forgiven my friend and that any effort he would make from then would be successful. From all the stories I have told, is it impossible for the Lord to make Alhaji Atiku Abubakar win the February 16 presidential election? Especially, given the fact that He chose him as His candidate and not that he was recommended by me to Him.