The way Alhaji Atiku Abubakar spoke on phone on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 had given me the impression that he had accepted the Lord’s message I delivered to him and would do all that was required of him. These were that like Chief Moshood Abiola did for the 1993 presidential election, that he too would agree to use the Muslim clerics the Heavenly Father was going to raise in Ado – Ekiti to fast and pray for 61 days for him to win the poll and would make available the three cows that would be slaughtered during the exercise. But 41 clerics and two cows were used for Abiola in 1993.

Given our discussion in December, I had expected that Atiku would reach out to me sometime in January 2018 about the Muslim clerics. But by March he had not done so. That month it was Almighty God Himself who told me to get in touch with him for his reply to His message. Since I did not have his phone number i had to call his wife, Alhaja Titi Abubakar, to find out her husband decision on the clerics. She said he had not told her anything about the matter.

In July or August the Lord again told me to reach out to Alhaji Atiku. I called his wife and she told me he had not told her anything. I reported back to the Ancient of Days, who said o.k. From what happened to Chief Abiola who partially obeyed the Lord and to his wife, Kudirat and General Ibrahim Babangida, Nigeria’s Military Head of State (August 1985 – August 1993), who both ignored the message I conveyed to them, I knew Atiku was inviting trouble to himself.

Abiola was arrested in 1994 and died in detention four years later while his wife who ignored the Lord’s message I delivered to her in November 1994 was assassinated two years later, in June 1996. This was because she refused to stop going to Benin Republic to see a spiritualist over her husband’s ordeal because she did not accept that the Heavenly Father was behind her husband’s situation.

General Babangida ignored God’s message I conveyed to him in 2001 to contest the 2003 presidential election because He did not want to challenge President Olusegun Obasanjo who wanted re-election for a second term. For this, the Lord made him to suffer two misfortunes. His wife, Maryam, died of cancer in 2009 while he lost to Alhaji Atiku in the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2010 for the 2011 presidential election.

It was because I knew that the punishment of Atiku would be worse than those of Abiola and Babangida that made me to start a series in 2017 so that he would hearken to the Lord’s message. This was because Babangida did not know that I spoke directly with the Heavenly Father, while Abiola was not aware of this until November 1994 when he was in detention. He got to know when his personal physician, Dr. Ore Falomo, whom the Lord spoke with during a spiritual retreat I took him to in Ado – Ekiti on Saturday, September 24, 1994 delivered His message to him in detention in Abuja, on what to do to get out of his problems.

Chief Abiola sent a message to his wife Alhaja Kudirat to do what the Ancient of Days directed to be carried out for him to regain his freedom. But she did not act as required hence her husband’s release became impossible. All these matters are in the book I published on the orders of the Lord in September 2004 with the title: Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment.

But unlike Abiola and Babangida, Atiku knew I have the grace of speaking with the Supreme Being and that He had a plan to make Nigeria great and that He was the one who sent me to him. This was because on the instruction of the Lord I made available a copy of my 2004 book to him.

In case Atiku would not have the time to read it because of his hectic campaign programme, I sent along with the book a 14 – page letter telling him the stories in the 19 – chapter publication. As required of me, I also let Atiku know that the non – pardoning of Major – General Taju Olanrewaju with regard to the phantom coup of 1997 was an act of God.

After Abiola, Olanrewaju, a close friend of mine, has been the most helpful person to me financially and otherwise of all – time. He recommended me to General Sani Abacha in December 1994 for consideration in the appointment of ministers in March 1995. When this did not happen, he got me to be made the Chairman of Akure Local Government in August that year.

It was because of his series of good deeds to me that the Heavenly Father spared his life and the other convicts from being executed by Abacha. As it is in my 2004 book the Lord told me in December 1997 that He would take Abacha and Abiola away anytime from April 1998 and this was why the two of them died on June 8 and July 7 that year respectively.

The second wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, can ask her uncle Mr. Lati Okunade, if I did not tell him and the late duo of her father Mr. Michael Akinlolu Fatade and Mr. Jonathan Kweku Afful in December 1997 that Abacha and Abiola would die in 1998.

It was because of Olanrewaju’s kindness to me that I took the matter of his pardon to the Lord in 2005. But he declined to carry out what He told him to do, because he did not believe he could be singled out for mercy out of the six army officers sentenced to death by a military tribunal in 1998.

As it turned out in March 2013, President Goodluck Jonathan pardoned Lt. General Oladipo Diya, the leader of the aborted phantom putsch, his Chief Security Officer Major Seun Fadipe and late Major – General Abdulkarim Adisa. Till today, and six years later, General Olanrewaju and two colonels who served under him are yet to be pardoned. It was only in October 2018 that the Lord hearkened to my plea and promised to make his next effort for his pardon successful.

For continuation next Wednesday

Dr. Falomo, God’s Instrument In Making Me Credible

I was very sad last Saturday when Prince Kolade Roberts phoned me around noon that it had been announced as Breaking News on television that Dr. Oluwatamilore Akinlade Falomo, the personal physician of Chief Moshood Abiola, passed on earlier that day. Falomo, who was about two or three years older than me, was someone I shared the same birthday with as he too was born on September 4. I got to know this on Tuesday, September 13, 1994 when I went to see to see him on the ordeal of Chief Abiola.

I owe a lot of gratitude to Dr. Falomo because if not for him nobody would have believed that I have the grace of speaking one – to – one with Almighty God. People would have thought I was making false claims and that what I write about the Lord is my personal opinion and not what He told me.

This tribute is also to let all and sundry know that Falomo was more than being Abiola’s doctor because he also played a great and commendable role in the spiritual efforts to get his patient released from the detention he was in from June 1994 through July 1998.

More to come next week