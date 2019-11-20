Alhaji Atiku Abubakar treated the Lord’s message I conveyed to him on December 26, 2017 lackadaisically because he believed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, under whom he was the country’s Vice – President from May 29, 1999 – May 28, 2007 was key to his winning this year’s February 23 presidential election. This was why he went to reconcile with him in 2017 and once he forgave him he thought the coast was clear for him.

His belief rested on the fact that Obasanjo was the country’s military Head of State from February 14, 1975 – September 30, 1979 and returned as an elected President on May 29, 1999 and re – elected in 2003. Since he was the first person in Nigeria to administer the country three times Atiku believed that Obasanjo was an anointed one of the Lord and that the God who made it possible for him to be Head of State thrice would also do it for him if he was in the good books of his former boss.

This was why it took Atiku ten months, the last week of October 2018 before he responded to the message of the Heavenly Father I conveyed to him on December 26, 2017. And he did so because a week after I wrote on the issue in my column, Dr. Ore Falomo, who went to glory penultimate Saturday, November 9, did not deny that Almighty God told him and I during a spiritual retreat in Ado – Ekiti on Saturday, September 24, 1994 that He caused the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential poll won by his patient, late Chief Moshood Abiola.

This story on Falomo was in the book I published in 2004: Nigeria Set Aside by God for Greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment on the orders of the Lord and which I sent to Atiku in December 2017. I also mentioned it when I spoke with him on the 26th of that month. But he did not contact Falomo on the matter.

Relying on Obasanjo was a grievous mistake Atiku made. He might not have treated the Lord’s message disdainfully if he had read the series published in my column from May 17 through June 28, 2017 with the title: Hereafter advice to Obasanjo and Jonathan. Because he would have known that Obasanjo became Military Head of State in February 1976 because he believed and acted promptly on the vision he was told in September 1975 by late Prophet Adekunle Adebajo (1945 – 2008) of the Olowa family of Ijebu – Ode, the leader of a three – man prayer – band to which I belonged from 1973 – 80.

From the series Atiku would also have known that Obasanjo became president in 1999 because he believe and acted on the vision he was told in October 1998 by an Ogbomoso – born Muslim cleric Alhaji Adebayo Salaudeen.

He commissioned the man who with six of his aides carried out sacrifices with two cows from November 1998 through February 1999 in Abuja and the capitals of 35 of the 36 states in the country, using four in Ogun State to which Abeokuta – born Obasanjo belongs. The story was the front page lead in the Sunday Tribune of April 18, 1999 with the title: “We sacrificed 76 cows to install Obasanjo – Spiritualist.”

Prophet Adebajo, a very talented seer and problem solver, was praying for Abeokuta – born Chief Alani Egunjobi, a Chartered Accountant, when he saw the vision that there would be a coup in February 1976 and that the Head of State, Brigadier Murtala Mohammed and his deputy, Brigadier Obasanjo would be assassinated. He told Egunjobi he could avert that of Obasanjo through spiritual deliverance. The exercise was carried out at Lagos Bar Beach on Victoria Island in September 1975. If not for that spiritual effort Obasanjo would have been killed as happened to Mohammed and he would not have succeeded him as Head of State.

From 1999 through 2007 and beyond, some northerners used to claim that Obasanjo had foreknowledge of the abortive February 13, 1976 putsch. But he always denied it and his accusers who wrongly gave the impression he knew of it through the coup plotters never provided the proof.

It is instructive that since my 2017 series neither Obasanjo nor his media officer has come out to refute my story, because it was an authentic account from a member of the three – man prayer – band involved in the matter.

Before Obasanjo those we assisted with fasting and prayers included Brigadier Oluwole Rotimi, when he was the Military Governor of Western State (1971 – 75), now Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States plus the Epe, Ikorodu, Ikeja and Badagry parts of present – day Lagos State. From 1973 – 75 we spent about three weekends with his family at the Governor’s Lodge, Agodi in Ibadan on spiritual assignments.

Dr. Falomo, God’s instrument in making me credible

Before going to Dr. Falomo on September 13, 1994 I had met him briefly twice. The first was in 1980 through Dele Giwa, the Editor of the Sunday Concord (February 1980 – March 1984), whose deputy I was.

He was then a patient at Falomo’s Maryland Specialist Hospital, Sylvia Crescent, behind the Maryland Shopping Plaza, Ikeja. Dele introduced me to Falomo when he came on ward – round to the private room where he was.

Our second meeting was in 1984 when I was the Editor of the Sunday Concord and he hosted the Editors of major national newspapers in Lagos to a luncheon at his residence within his hospital premises. Having not seeing him for ten years and not being close to him I was not sure if Falomo would believe my story that Chief Abiola’s problem was spiritual.

In other words, I wondered if he would agree that Abiola’s predicament was caused by his not adequately rewarding the 41 Ado – Ekiti clerics, whose 41 – day fasting and prayer exercises facilitated his victory. I was of this opinion because two chieftains of Abiola’s Social Democratic Party and of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) I had earlier approached declined to be involved in a spiritual matter.

But to my surprise, Dr. Falomo not only agreed to take my message to Chief Abiola, he also told me he was ready to go to Ado – Ekiti with me to beg the leader of the 41 Muslim clerics to forgive him.

But it was not until we got to Ado – Ekiti at about 6pm on Saturday, September 24 that I told him the person he had come to talk with was Almighty God Himself.

