I had refrained from writing on the outcome of the February 23 presidential election because Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), went to the Election Tribunal to challenge the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the poll. It was therefore necessary to wait until last week Wednesday’s final verdict of the Supreme Court on the matter.

The mistake Alhaji Atiku, Nigeria’s Vice – President from Saturday, May 29, 1999 – Monday, 28 28, 2007 made was treating with levity for one year, the message of Almighty God I conveyed to him on December 26, 2017. I did this when I spoke with him through the telephone set of the most senior of his three wives, Ilesa – born Alhaja Titi who called me that day.

But before going into the details of the story, I need to state that he was the third person the King of kings and Supreme Being of the universe, would send me to as the one He wanted to be president under His plan to make Nigeria a great country in the comity of nations. The first was late Chief Moshood Abiola, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 12, 1993 election and General Ibrahim Babangida of the PDP for the 2003 poll which he declined to take part in.

In other words, the other four presidents the country has had in the last 20 years were/are not part of the Heavenly Father’s plan to make Nigeria a great nation. They just emerged president as a result of prevailing situation at the time they did.

These were General Olusegun Obasanjo (rtd) from 1999 – 2007, late Mr. Umaru Yar’Adua (Tuesday, May 29, 2007 – Wednesday, May 5, 2010), Dr. Goodluck Jonathan (Thursday, May 6, 2010 – Tuesday, May 28, 2015) and General Buhari from Friday, May 29, 2015 to date. The circumstances for the coming up of Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari are common knowledge. I will come later in the Atiku narration to why God made Obasanjo to be president in 1999 instead of the candidate of the All Peoples Party (APP), His Royal Highness Oluyemi Falae, the Oluabo of Ilu – Abo, a town near Akure and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (1986 – 90) and later Minister of Finance (January – August 1991).

I worked in Chief Abiola’s Concord Press of Nigeria (CPN) from February 1980 through April 1994 and he was so nice to me financially and otherwise. It began in March 1980, when he gave me three thousand naira to pay off the car loan I owed my former employers, the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

Being a new company that went into operations on the first of that month (March), CPN could not make the money available, whereas the FRCN gave me 72 hours to pay up. On the advice of Dele Giwa, the Editor of the Sunday Concord, a friend who made me join CPN, I took the matter to Chief Abiola, the publisher. He gave me the money and said it was a gift not to be deducted from my salary by CPN.

The first promotion he carried out was appointing me the Deputy Editor of the Sunday Concord on May 25, 1980. This was two months after the company took – off and after rejecting the first two nominees Giwa came up with. In 1986, when the Managing Director and Editor – in – Chief of CPN, his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Doyinsola Abiola, was away in the United States for three months for a programme, I was the one Chief Abiola chose to act for her as the Editor – in – Chief.

Normally, it should have been the Editor of the National Concord who was the senior in editorial hierarchy. The General Manager, Chief M.C.K. Ajuluchukwu, acted for Mrs. Abiola as the Managing Director.

In 1991, when the Nigeria Merchant Bank gave me three months to settle the debt of two hundred and eighty – seven thousand naira I owed from the one hundred thousand naira loan I obtained in 1981, it was Chief Abiola who again came to my rescue. Concord Press was unable to loan me the money or in the alternative pay me my housing allowance for two years.

Given this situation, the MD/E – I – C Dr. (Mrs.) Abiola therefore advised me to take the matter to her husband. Again, Chief Abiola said it was a gift, not a loan to be deducted from my salary by the company. It was for these his acts of generosity that made me take Chief Abiola’s matter to the Heavenly Father when in January 1993 he joined the presidential race on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Lord accepted my request provided Abiola would comply with all He would tell him to do to win the SDP primaries and the June 12 presidential election. These were his agreeing to use for the election the 41 Muslim clerics He would raise in Ado – Ekiti to fast for 41 days, give them a daily feeding allowance of his choice and provide the two cows to be slaughtered during the exercise. And after he had been declared the winner of the primaries give them a thank you gift of his choice latest on March 30.

Abiola accepted and gave each of the 41 clerics five hundred naira as feeding allowance every day and three thousand naira per person on March 30 after he was declared the winner of the SDP primaries, keeping to the deadline the Lord gave him. On his own, he also sent twenty thousand naira to the leader of the clerics for the two cows for the June 12 presidential election. This was two months before the Lord expected him to do so.

Five weeks before the election on June 12, the Ancient of Days on May 4 sent me to Chief Abiola with the message that by the evening of Sunday, June 13 he would have heard from SDP agents across the country that he had won the election. He therefore gave him June 14 as the deadline when his gratitude offering must reach the leader of the Ado – Ekiti clerics. This was because he would not be able to attend to the matter if he was officially announced as the winner on June 15 as a result of those who would come to his house to felicitate with him.

I was at the Ikeja residence of Chief Abiola in the evening of June 13 to remind him the following day was when his gift must reach the leader of the Ado – Ekiti clerics unfailingly. But to my surprise he asked the difference between doing so on June 15th instead of the 14th? I told him that was the deadline Almighty God gave. But he said it did not matter.

The conclusion of Abiola’s story comes up next week along with the details of the mistakes General Babangida made in 2001 for the 2003 election and Alhaji Atiku in 2017/18 for this year’s poll.

