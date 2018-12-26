After I had taken the steps disclosed last week to get northern chieftains supporting Chief Moshood Abiola to ensure that their delegates voted for him, in spite of the N150 million General Ibrahim Babangida reportedly sent to undermine him, I then reached out to Yoruba leaders at the convention of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Jos in March 1993. I did this by sending a message on his sinister plot through a staff of Concord Press to Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, the leader of the delegates from Oyo State supporting Abiola, requesting him to contact his counterparts from Ondo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Kwara and Kogi States on the Babangida ploy.

I informed Adedibu of my message to pro-Abiola leaders in the North and that they had started acting on it and that he could send people to them to verify my story. I impressed it on him that given the new situation, the only thing Yoruba leaders could do to make Abiola win the first ballot or come second, was that his supporters from the five states in the South-West and those from Kwara and Kogi States, must not honour the agreement reached with General Shehu Yar’Adua’s group the previous day, by not voting for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.