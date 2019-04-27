Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA yesterday disclosed that the party realised the sum of N1.3 billion from sale of forms in the just concluded general elections.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye who made the disclosure in Awka, Anambra State said the party had N940 million intact in the bank after all expenses incurred during the elections.

Expressing sadness over the actions of some members of the party who according to him castigate and impugn his integrity after he had worked so hard for the party, Oye noted that he inherited N40 million when he took over the mantle of leadership of the party in 2015.

He said, “I have not deliberately offended anybody in the course of my duty as the national chairman of this great party. During our primaries in 2019, I didn’t send anybody out to do untoward things for me. I sent them to go and do good jobs for our party and bring me result. If anybody went there to do any dirty thing, it was his integrity that he destroyed not mine nor of the party.

“The primaries had come and gone. Everybody won’t win the primaries; some will win. I can’t understand where these grievances are coming from. However, I’m not perturbed. It’s only God that can decide our faith in life. Only God can crown a king; and when God anoints you, no man can undo the anointing.”

Oye said that APGA had won 35 lawsuits in different courts out of 63 suits instituted against the party by the so-called aggrieved members of the party, adding the national convention of the party has been scheduled for May 27 in Awka, Anambra State.

The APGA boss who implored members to sheathe their swords in the interest of the party, however, said, “All these people going about calling themselves aggrieved APGA members and castigating my name, I have given them enough time for reconciliation. But if they are not done in castigating me, God will visit them with fire and brimstone because I have not done any of them any wrong. My God will pay them back.”