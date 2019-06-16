Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the European Union (EU) of improved elections in the future.

The president made this promise while welcoming the report of the EU on the 2019 general elections in Nigeria, saying that he would analyse it fully and act on the recommendations.

Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that the EU observers had been invited to the country by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and welcomed by his government.

“This was a clear indication of the administration’s good intentions, commitment to a pure democratic process, and desire to improve for the next elections,” he said.

The EU had noted in its report that there were marked improvements from previous elections, although stating that more work needed to be done.

The president, therefore, assured that his administration would work with all Nigerian citizens, state institutions, parties, civil society, the media and other experts to make sure that the improvements recommended by the EU are implemented, and that these areas of concern are addressed.

He said it was noteworthy that INEC is in receipt of a number of recommendations that formed part of the EU report.