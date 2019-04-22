Raphael Ede, Enugu

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has extolled media professionals for the key role they have played in entrenching democracy in the country.

He said this when he hosted Greater Awgu Media Practitioners Association, who visited him in his Enugu residence, over the weekend.

The deputy senate president said the media was active before and after the just-concluded general elections and gave all political parties the opportunity to present their manifestos to the public.

He maintained that democracy would only be sustained where members of the press positively sustain their role in educating members of the public, which in no small way help the people in making informed choices during elections. Senator Ekwereremadu commended the association for galvanising themselves to help and urged them to reach out to their colleagues outside the state.

“I would like to start by appreciating the media for their role in entrenching democracy in the country. You were very vibrant before, during and after the just concluded elections, which in no small measure impacted the peoples’ informed choices at the polls. On your part as practitioners, I urge you to reach out to your colleagues in other parts of the country for consolidation in your numbers. For me, we would continue to do our best in the service for our people…”

Earlier, patron of the association and Commissioner for Information in Enugu State, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe and Chairman, Mr. Regis Anukwuoji, said the association came to congratulate Ekweremadu on his election into the senate for an unprecedented fifth time and notify him of its upcoming economic summit, aimed at providing a roadmap for the development the of the area.