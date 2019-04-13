“I have the honour of appointing you as a member of the five member committee which I have set up, on the directive of Mr President, to investigate the regulatory role of the National Broadcasting Commission before and during the 2019 general elections,” Mohammed wrote in the letter.

Part of the terms of reference as stipulated by Mohammed, is for the committee to “find out to what extent the NBC was able to effectively carry out its regulatory role before and during the 2019 general elections.”

Mohammed added that the move was necessary because during the elections, many radio and tele- vision stations exhibited lack of professionalism and gross partisanship in their news and programmes, in addition to exploiting the national fault lines of ethnicity and religion.

The Minister directed the committee to recomend measures that could strengthen the NBC regulatory role and make it more effective.

The committee, according to the minister, has two weeks from the day of its inauguration to submit its report to him.

In a related development, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has queried the NBC DG for renewing the digital license granted Details Nigeria Limited, operators of GOTV without his knowledge and approval. He also ordered the immediate withdrawal of the three-year license. Mohammed, in a letter addressed to the Director General of NBC, Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, dated March 29, 2019, said the meeting with Details Nigeria Limited was convened without his knowledge as the Supervising Minister of the NBC and Chairman of the Ministerial Task Force on the Digital Switch Over (DSO).

He said considering the importance of the issue at stake and its implication for the nation’s laws and security, such flagrant disregard for constituted authority is totally unacceptable.

“The conclusions reached at the meeting, especially the decision to renew the GOTV license for three years, negate the position of the White Pa- per on the DSO, making it