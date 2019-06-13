Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that God came down and personally intervened in the electoral turbulence to give the state a desired victory.

Governor Wike, who spoke yesterday, during a solidarity and thanksgiving service by the Anglican bishops of the Province of Niger Delta at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said he saw the mighty working hand of God during the elections.

“We give God the glory for what has happened. During the period of turbulence, the Church prayed and God heard the prayers. God came down and intervened on our behalf. Our thanksgiving to God will never be enough. But, for the intervention of God, there is nothing anyone would have done.

“All the conspiracies and gang-ups were heavy; but, God showed his presence. When you have challenges, then you know there is God,” he said.

Governor Wike urged the clerics to pray to God to give him the wisdom to appoint officials that would be committed to the development of the state during his second term.

He said: “I need your prayers for God to bring to me the right people who will work with me. People, who will work with me for the good of our state.

“People do all manner of things these days to manipulate the system. We need God’s guidance for people, who will be sincere to work for the state.”

Wike said he is not carried away by congratulations and praises, as he remains focused and would never let down his guard.

“I will not let my guard down. I don’t trust anybody totally. This is because circumstances can change anyone. My firm belief is in God, Who will never change,” he said.

He assured the Christian community that he would never disappoint them.

Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the Niger Delta, Most Rev. Tunde Adeleye, said they were in the Government House, Port Harcourt, to thank God for ensuring the victory of Governor Wike in line with the prayers of the bishops and members of the province.

He said God intervened in the face of the several plots against Wike because the governor worked for the growth of Christianity.

“We prayed intensely because God revealed to us the battle ahead. You fought, but the Lord was on your side and you were on the side of God and the battle was won,” he said.

The cleric said the Church was concerned because Governor Wike had always identified with it, by professing Christianity at every point.

He urged Wike to remain vigilant as he receives goodwill messages. He prayed God to give the governor the spirit to know the right direction to lead the state.