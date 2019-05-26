Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his re-election was as a result of God’s miraculous intervention in the face of internal and external conspiracy to truncate the will of the Rivers people on March 9.

Addressing the state’s victory thanksgiving service for his electoral victory yesterday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, Wike said that a few PDP governors worked with the opposition to ensure that the party was cheated out of its victory in Rivers State.

“The fight was not just with the opposition. It was also within our party. When we lost the election in Ekiti State, one of our leaders in the Southwest said that Fayose is finished and the next person is Wike.

“Some governors within the party joined forces with the opposition against the state. But then, the will of God prevailed. I was not bothered by what the opposition did, but what some of our party members did was worrisome.

“Some persons working with us in the state betrayed. They felt there was no way that we would make it. They became agents of the opposition. But God intervened.”.

Wike commended the clergy and Rivers women for standing by him and the PDP all through the electioneering process. He said that their support ensured the PDP emerged victorious.

The governor assured Rivers people that he would work like a first term governor, delivering on his pledges. He said that his performance would not be affected by the second term syndrome. He reiterated that he is committed to the olive branch he extended to the opposition in the state, saying that it was done to promote peace and not out of fear of political fight.

He singled out his wife for praise on the positive roles she has played in sustaining his family.

Former Rivers State governor, Dr Peter Odili said that without God’s intervention, Rivers people would not be on ground for the thanksgiving.

He called on Rivers elders to unite and work for the restoration of peace in the state. Odili noted that power comes from God, hence all leaders should support Governor Wike to move the state forward.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said that the states of the Niger Delta were under siege by the authorities during the elections.

He said that it was God that delivered Rivers State, adding that God confounded the Army commanders and secular authorities to ensure the victory of Wike.

In a sermon, Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry said that an attitude of thanksgiving provides a platform for development. He said God deserves gratitude for the blessings He bestows on the state.

He prayed for peace to be restored in Rivers State through the direct control of God. A minute silence was observed for all those who lost their lives defending democracy in Rivers Sta