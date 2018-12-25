Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola his Bayelsa State colleague, Henry Seriake Dickson, have urged Nigerians to pray for successful general election in 2019. He also urged Nigerians allow “Jesus’ message of love, peace and humble living” to be the guiding during this Christmas and beyond. At Christmas, Ambode preaches love, kindness to less privileged “I urge our citizens to continue to live in harmony because Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace, with a message of peaceful co-existence among the people. “As the year 2018 gradually winds down, I promise to continue to run a credible and an all-inclusive government that will make life more abundant

for our people.Let us keep the peace and be orderly as candidates canvass for votes ahead of the 2019 elections. Dickson specifically called on Christians in Nigeria to be more prayerful as the country moves towards another round of crucial general elections. In his Christmas message signed by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the governor said only prayers can avert any negative plan by enemies towards the country. The governor also said Nigeria must remain united even after the elections, and stressed that the outcome of the polls should not throw the country into chaos.

Meanwhile, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to spare a thought for the country’s military and security forces in the war on terror, at Christmas. In his message, Atiku said: “This Christmas, I urge all Nigerians to spare a thought for our military and security forces who are on the frontlines, on the war on terror. “I urge all Nigerians to think about these heroes who make the relative peace we live in possible. “They endure so that we all can enjoy; because they gave their all, we all have some peace.