Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence (Dr.) Prophet Solomon Alao, has urged Nigerians not to be overwhelmed by emotions and partisanship when voting a candidate during the forth-coming general elections.

According to him, the electorate should pray to God to guide them at point of casting their vote.

The cleric made this known, on Monday, at a press briefing which marked the commencement of the church’s Annual General Conference, which is being hosted by Faith Mission C&S Church Inc., where he appealed to political ‘gladiators’ in the country not to overheat the polity and refrain from hate speeches or do anything that will mar the credibility of the forthcoming elections.

He, however, expressed confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari in his plans to build on the fair and credible electoral process that put him in power by encouraging all the law enforcement agents to be fair and provide a level-playing field.

Alao also said during his visit to the Aso Rock Villa recently, the President assured of free and fair elections and that he would respect the views of the Nigerian electorate.

Speaking on the week-long event, the cleric otherwise referred to as ‘Baba Olori’ said it seeks to provide a unique opportunity for “representatives of Seraphs from our constituent churches both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to review the state of our church by examining what we have achieved together in the last one year and chart a new course for the new year.”

With the theme of the conference tagged: “Pull Down The Barriers” and culled from (Eph. 2:14), he pointed out that the fold would continue to be in the forefront to ensure that the much needed, much more united and indivisible church is achieved, under one shepherd to fulfill the dream of our father.