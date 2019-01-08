No surprise she’s an ongoing factor in the 2019 presidential election. The furore centres around the allegation that she (Amina Zakari) is a blood relation of President Buhari. If that is so, as those asking her to step aside, recuse herself from the assignment have argued, it’s inappropriate for INEC to appoint a relative of the President who is a candidate in the election, to be in charge of collation of results of the presidential election. Would she use her position to influence the outcome of the result? Does she has the power to “change” things to favour who she wants? Will other political parties and presidential candidates accept the result if the incumbent president wins? Is there an ethical and political morality against Mrs Amina Zakari if the allegation of consanguinity relationship with the President is true? There are a lot of other ifs in this matter against Mrs Zakari. But let’s hear her own side of the story. She says she’s neither the niece nor the cousin of the President. Neither is the President her uncle. According to her, Buhari is just her President like the rest of us. In an interview she granted the BBC News, Igbo Service that was aired few days ago, she denied any blood relationship whatsoever with the President. She said in 2010, she was appointed into the same position by former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and before that, held an advisory position to ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo. She sees the present attacks on her to step aside as a distraction, claiming that in all her previous appointments, “I have done my work conscientiously and no single scandal to my name”. Every story, they say, has two sides. First, the presidency admitted last week that there was indeed an intermarriage relationship between the President’s family and that of Amina Zakari, but no blood relationship. But Dr. Junaid Mohammed, a second republic lawmaker, who claims to know both families, has punched holes in that claim by the presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu. This is what Junaid said: “For those who do not know, let it be known that Buhari’s sister who was married to a prominent Emir (Royal father) in Kazaure in the present Jigawa state, gave birth to Amina”. It’s doubtful, Junaid further argued, “if Buhari himself can say that Amina Zakari is not his niece. I can say that without any fear, that Buhari cannot deny his direct sibling”. Over to you, Mr. President.

Many other stakeholders aside Junaid, have asked Mrs Zakari to step aside. Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a presidential candidate in the February 16 election has described Amina’s appointment as a “political corruption”. Another presidential candidate, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu describes it as ethically and morally wrong. I think it’s inappropriate for her to insist on remaining in that post, no matter whatever tremendous moral strength or talent she may claim to possess. In this matter of election, with the stakes as high as they are, talent is not enough, tremendous moral strength won’t do it either. Anything that should bring the integrity of the election into question should not be permitted. Not because the PDP is crying foul over her appointment. If Zakari remains, she will be the undesirable virus that will infest the presidential poll, and perhaps the other elections on March 2. And, I ask: Why would Yakubu plan this ‘coup’ against himself when he knows that when anything in these elections fails, he would be the scapegoat? The moment of great reckoning is almost here with us and the INEC boss shouldn’t be behaving like someone who is bewitched. I have defended this man many times in this column because I know the burden that awaits him needs our support. But he’s beginning to lose me. How can he forget that perhaps never in our contemporary political history have we seen an electoral agency and its leadership so maligned, their integrity so impugned as it’s done these days, so fiercely that it has become the past time of many politicians to gain a lot of oxygen of publicity by attacking INEC. And now, Yakubu seems to have given his enemies the ammunition to cause confusion using the Amina Zakari saga. Truth is that the concerns being expressed about her appointment is legitimate. It merits a reversal with immediate effect. It’s in national interest.