Sunday Ani

Rebuild APC Vanguard (RAV) has said selfishness and unfit candidates were responsible for the abysmal performance of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

Coordinator of the group, Mr. Obidiegwu Chiagozie, told newsmen that though former governor, Rochas Okorocha, ought to be blamed for the party’s woeful performance, the emergence of certain candidates further polarised the party.

“I do not believe that Senator Hope Uzodinma was ready for that governorship election. Yes, we appreciate his role in teaming up with the former deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, to retrieve the party from Okorocha, who against all entreaties, insisted he would impose his son-in-law on Imo people.

“I am from Ideato South and one of the youth leaders. So, I am from Orlu zone. We were of the view that we would allow Owerri zone a chance, but Uzodinma had a different idea,” he said.

Patron of the group, Nze Stanley Onuoha, said Uzodinma did not help matters.

“On his emergence, the first thing we heard was ‘Camp Hope;’ a strange acronym. This move didn’t help the APC. He was not ideal in the whole equation.”

Nze Onuoha, however, alleged that Uzodinma emergence as flagbearer was surprising, arguing that it was not proper to have fielded him for the post, considering ongoing corrupt allegations against him.

“I also heard he is angling for ministerial slot. This is laughable if not ridiculous. The party, at this time, needs a builder and not somebody who will attract reproach to it. We need a personality with credibility, integrity and competence to contribute to the national development in such a manner we would all be proud of. Such a leader would also have the love of the party at heart,” he insisted.