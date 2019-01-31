Zika Bobby

Former Works Minister, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yacoub to ensure that this year’s election is free and fear, insisting that the image of the chairman is at stake.

Ogunlewe who stated this in Lagos while hosting over 600 Atiku/ Obi Support Group members said the 2019 election may not be devoid of rigging and manipulation. “If I were Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, I will boycott the election because from the on-going, it is possible for INEC and its staff to just sit down somewhere and write down unscrupulous figures in favour of the ruling party,” he observed.

He wondered why INEC will not use incident form as earlier indicated, a grand design for manipulation, he stated.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the Amended Electoral Act into Law is part of APC’s game plan to also manipulate the elections.

He called on Nigerians to end APC’s government through the ballot:

“For over three years now, the humiliation of Nigeria had come under threat due to incompetent governance, inadequate attention to the economy, which has spiraled into unprecedented unemployment, inflation and economic hardship.”

He said the only way to stop what he described as the backwards movement of the country was by sending out those that have failed to improve the fortunes of Nigerians through the ballot.

“What Nigerians should do is to vote in Atiku / Obi for their proven track records of successes in employment generation, wealth creation and consensus building among Nigerians,” he said.