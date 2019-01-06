Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has given a damning verdict on the forthcoming presidential election.

The Kano State-born Na’Abba and stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said the February 16, 2019 presidential election was unpredictable.

The contest is perceived by many to be between the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Na’Abba’s statement came amid opinions in some quarters that indices pointing towards the election were in favour of President Buhari.

Na’Abba, however, said even if President Muhammadu Buhari won in those areas where he was seen to be electorally strong, it would because the opposition was weak.

Expressing his view on the election in Abuja , Na’Abba said: “My view is that the election is unpredictable.”

Further speaking on the president’s chances Na’Abba added that the president might repeat his former feat by default.

Na’Abba said: “He may win, but by default. Not because the people are satisfied with his performance, but because the opposition is weak.”