Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A traditional medicine practitioner in Nando, Anambra State, Chief Onyeachonam Ofomba, has predicted that former vice president and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will be declared winner of the election by the tribunal.

Ofomba, who said Atiku has been destined by God to be president in 2019, said: “If Atiku is not declared the winner, I will resign my traditional medicine practice.”

He disclosed, yesterday, during this year’s celebration of Onwa Nge festival of Nando community in Anambra East Local Government Area that Atiku’s presidency was revealed to him by God through the 1,777 spirits he deals with, adding that he (Atiku) is unstoppable in clinching the presidency this year.

Ofomba, who is Udenegbaona, Alusi Ndi isiojii nine, while addressing the crowd who thronged the venue of where he was celebrating the Onwa Nge festival from his throne at Ezi Nando, said: “I am the new servant of the new covenant, I deal with 1777 spirits. Alhaji Atiku will be president of Nigeria this year via the presidential election matter currently going on in the tribunal.”

and to assure you that he will emerge victorious and be declared winner, I will resign my traditional medicine practice if what I am saying fails.

“I will make it known to the world through the electronic and print media that I have resigned if this prophecy fails to stand.

“I said it before the election that Atiku will be president of Nigeria and he must be the president this year. The 2019 presidential election was marred with electoral illegalities, which prevented Atiku from having outright victory and so, the court will do the needful by giving him his stolen mandate as destined by God because God and human have hatred on Buhari for forsaking them.

“It is time for Buhari to leave the seat. He is doing what he is doing because he feels he has monopoly of power,” Ofomba declared.