As part of the build-up to the Remita Cup final on Sunday, the organisers of the Remita Corporate Champions Cup (RC3) alongside sponsors and indigenous fintech and human capital management giant, SystemSpecs conducted a trophy tour of the corporate office of 2019 RC3 finalist, Nestlé Nigeria on Tuesday to raise awareness and drum up support for the teams.

Sola Akinyosoye, Country Human Resource Manager of Nestle Nigeria thanked the organisers and sponsors for hosting such a tournament geared at promoting work-life balance.

Akinyosoye reassured attendees of the team’s resolve to win the title, adding that their status as former champions meant that they are no strangers to lifting the trophy. “We won this same cup in 2015, since then, we’ve decided to allow other people win the cup so that nobody would accuse us of unfair competition. But this year, we decided it’s high time we went there again to bring back the cup and that’s exactly what’s going to happen,” he said.

Shogbesan disclosed his thoughts on the tour and the quality of football on display in the tournament. He remarked: “Congratulations to team Nestlé on defeating Union Bank and Friesland Campina, who incidentally is the defending champion of this tournament, without conceding a goal en route the final. The feat is testament to the dedication and commitment of both the company and the team.’’

Speaking on behalf of company, Adetona maintained: “For us at SystemSpecs, our objectives have remained the same over the years, which include enabling work-life balance and encouraging employee engagement. In light of the foregoing, we implore Nestlé Nigeria to communicate and encourage staff to support their team at the finals.”

Tournament Ambassador and Ex-Super Eagles International, Peter Rufai commended Nestlé for her sponsorship of sporting activities over the years. According to Rufai: “I want to use this platform to draw awareness for Nestlé’s sponsorship of sporting activities in Nigeria over the years. The company is one I can vouch for on its impact on sports and youths and for that reason I say well done.”