Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that the South East Governors are working for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buahri against the Atiku/Obi presidential ambition because of their quest for second tenure in office by all means.

He maintained IPOB’s stand on the boycott of the forthcoming general elections and their demand for a referendum for Biafra’s exit from Nigeria, due to marginalisation of the people of the area over the years.

In his broadcast, yesterday, from Israel, Kanu said Nigeria, over the years, had failed to conduct free, fair and credible election and wondered how anyone expects to vote in an election where the outcome is a forgone conclusion.

He said: “It is shameful and very sad for any observer of what is happening to the East and, especially, Igbo people. If you are not mentally tough, you might be tempted to throw in the towel in surrender to Fulani hegemony, giving the conduct of some Igbo politicians. Admittedly, some politicians show the potential of being reliable, however, as one intelligent man put it, “politicians are often victims of linear thinking and logic.