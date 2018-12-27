The security that is on my mind also extends to every member of the public who incidentally are the core recipient of any break down of law and order.
Ben Okezie
Each time l log into the Facebook platform, an inquisitive question always pop up. “What’s on your mind?” Such a simple question could easily rattle any free thinker that is not very deep in objectivity. However, the Web dictionary defines the mind thus “(in a human or other conscious being) the element, part, substance, or process that reasons, thinks, feels, wills, perceives, judges.”
Indeed, the mind is the processor and decision taker of major happening around us. So as the country gears up for elections, one outstanding issue on the lips of everyone is how to handle the security of both campaign and the main elections. Reason being that elections over the years have been reportedly turbulent in the country since the advent of our nascent democracy. Unfortunately, there are no official statistics to back up the number of deaths and those of wounded persons in the course of these democratic activities.
So, what could then be on my mind? If not the preparedness of our security agencies on the one hand, the politicians and their blind supporters plus followers on the other hand. The federal and state governments are fully aware of the important role security would play in the forthcoming general elections.
The United Nations, African Union and the ECOWAS are all fully aware of the important role security agencies would play during these elections. At the moment all eyes are on security agencies especially the Nigeria police. Tongues are already wagging and every eyes are focused on the police leadership who incidentally, is officially expected to retire on January 19th of 2019. The question on the lips of many is what plans does the president have concerning his replacement. It is argued that should the president retain the service of the police boss, would it not send wrong signal to the electorate especially the opposition party? If indeed the president really mean the spirit of what he appended his signature to by assuring the world of a free, fair and credible elections.
Then he should as a matter of good conscience do away with the present police boss and quickly appoint a new helmsman for the Nigeria Police. Why would the president assent to keep a man whose loyalty is unflinchingly prone to the president instead of the constitution.
Why would the president extent the tenure of a security chief who is at the verge of retiring and keeping him to supervise such a very sensitive election? In the first place the security around the election would be jeopardised. Apart from that, both the president and the police chief would have no moral justification to face the electorate and the world media should there be any noticeable lapses.
Furthermore, elongating his tenure by one day is contrary to morality, fairness and human conscience.
Also, by extending his tenure it’s simply depriving other capable hands to be so appointed to manage the affairs of the police. It is still fresh in our memory how twenty-one senior police officers were summarily retired just to pave way for the appointment of lbrahim ldris. More over such partiality could seriously dampen the moral of other senior and capable police officer on line eyeing the number one police seat. While the discussions on whether the president will soon appoint a new hand to head the police, another worrisome security issue is the large number of unemployed Nigerian youths roaming about the streets searching for jobs. A visit to some of the political party headquarters shows that youths are willing and ready to be recruited for any type of job available bearing in mind that politics spin money. Unfortunately, the economic harsh in the country has not helped matters so far. These unemployed youths believe that politicians are ready to distribute free money for any negative assignments.
Past experiences are no lesson to our youths, who are desperate to find a job no matter the assignment. Our security agencies especially the police and the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) need to up their intelligence gathering game. It was a commendable job when the news broke that the police was able to crack down on a gun manufacturing workshop in the north. Interestingly, there has been serious crackdown of Illegal firearms in Lagos, Enugu, Rivers, Kaduna, Abuja, Zamfara, Abia and Borno states. It is heart warming that the police at the state level are up and doing in managing the security parameter of the states. It is such seriousness on the part of state commissioners of police that has further reinvigorate the national demand for state police.
I remember working at the Force headquarters and noticing that every Christmas season, policemen are completely deprived of their legitimate annual leave just to serve the country by providing the needed security around the country. The security that is on my mind also extends to every member of the public who incidentally are the core recipient of any break down of law and order. When there is insecurity in any environment, the residents bear the brunt and suffer much loss. Therefore, it is expedient for every member of the society to be extra vigilant around their neighborhood. The story of a retired lady teacher is very apt in this regard. After her retirement, she found comfort relaxing every evening at her balcony which faces the major road. Incidentally, she noticed that two young men were always dropping a long leather bag inside an abandoned car by the road side, only to return in the evening to pick it up. She immediately called and notified the police. Her report later helped the police to crack down on a very dangerous and vicious robbery gang operating outside the neighborhood. Such commendable singular effort is needed in the country as we approach the 2019 general elections. It is such mind that is needed to assist security personnels with every detailed necessary information that pertains to any acts of criminality or thuggery.
(To be continued)
SECURITY FILE wishes the new EFCC Head Public interface Unit and Acting Spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade and every reader a wonderful season into the new year.
