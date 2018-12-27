So, what could then be on my mind? If not the preparedness of our security agencies on the one hand, the politicians and their blind supporters plus followers on the other hand. The federal and state governments are fully aware of the important role security would play in the forthcoming general elections. The United Nations, African Union and the ECOWAS are all fully aware of the important role security agencies would play during these elections. At the moment all eyes are on security agencies especially the Nigeria police. Tongues are already wagging and every eyes are focused on the police leadership who incidentally, is officially expected to retire on January 19th of 2019. The question on the lips of many is what plans does the president have concerning his replacement. It is argued that should the president retain the service of the police boss, would it not send wrong signal to the electorate especially the opposition party? If indeed the president really mean the spirit of what he appended his signature to by assuring the world of a free, fair and credible elections. Then he should as a matter of good conscience do away with the present police boss and quickly appoint a new helmsman for the Nigeria Police. Why would the president assent to keep a man whose loyalty is unflinchingly prone to the president instead of the constitution. Why would the president extent the tenure of a security chief who is at the verge of retiring and keeping him to supervise such a very sensitive election? In the first place the security around the election would be jeopardised. Apart from that, both the president and the police chief would have no moral justification to face the electorate and the world media should there be any noticeable lapses.

Furthermore, elongating his tenure by one day is contrary to morality, fairness and human conscience. Also, by extending his tenure it’s simply depriving other capable hands to be so appointed to manage the affairs of the police. It is still fresh in our memory how twenty-one senior police officers were summarily retired just to pave way for the appointment of lbrahim ldris. More over such partiality could seriously dampen the moral of other senior and capable police officer on line eyeing the number one police seat. While the discussions on whether the president will soon appoint a new hand to head the police, another worrisome security issue is the large number of unemployed Nigerian youths roaming about the streets searching for jobs. A visit to some of the political party headquarters shows that youths are willing and ready to be recruited for any type of job available bearing in mind that politics spin money. Unfortunately, the economic harsh in the country has not helped matters so far. These unemployed youths believe that politicians are ready to distribute free money for any negative assignments. Past experiences are no lesson to our youths, who are desperate to find a job no matter the assignment. Our security agencies especially the police and the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) need to up their intelligence gathering game. It was a commendable job when the news broke that the police was able to crack down on a gun manufacturing workshop in the north. Interestingly, there has been serious crackdown of Illegal firearms in Lagos, Enugu, Rivers, Kaduna, Abuja, Zamfara, Abia and Borno states. It is heart warming that the police at the state level are up and doing in managing the security parameter of the states. It is such seriousness on the part of state commissioners of police that has further reinvigorate the national demand for state police.