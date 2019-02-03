From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The son of the former military governor Edo and Ondo states and governorship candidate of Freedom and Justice Party, Mr. Tony Onyearugbulem (Jr), has urged Nigerians to massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16 Presidential saying Nigeria needs a father figure who will lay the foundation for a better future at this time of the nation’s development. Onyearugbulem, who stated this yesterday at a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, said: “I am of the opinion that Nigeria needs a father at this time. Fathers lay foundations and leave inheritance. Buhari is the father, full of wisdom.”

Regardless of his party affiliation, he said he would work for Buhari like he did in 2015 to ensure that he gets massive votes from Imo State.I will work assiduously, as I did in 2015 to see he captures not just the votes of Ndimo, but their hearts as well”, he said.