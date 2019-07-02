The 2019 edition of the Lagos SWAN Cup will hold from August 9 to 16.

This decision was taken by the 2019 Lagos SWAN Cup Committee after its meeting, chaired by Wale Joseph.

The committee, after due consultation with Lagos SWAN Executives, approved the calendar for the 2019 edition of the Lagos SWAN Cup, which is part of the weeklong annual Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos State Chapter) Week.

Participation forms for the 2019 edition will go on sale from July 8, and can be purchased at the Lagos SWAN secretariat, located inside the National Stadium, Lagos, by all affiliated media organisations.

The Lagos SWAN Cup Chairman, Wale Joseph said: “The annual event is targeted at fostering unity amongst members of the association, as well as creating that unique opportunity for members to take time out from their busy schedule to exercise and live healthy.”

Joseph said that the one-week period will also provide an opportunity for members of the public, to relate with those faces and voices they see and hear on television and radio.

Sales and return of completed forms will end on July 22, while screening of registered players will take place between July 29 and 31.

Press conference and draws will take centre stage on Tuesday, August 6, ahead of the Lagos SWAN Cup starting on August 9.

Complete Sports won the 2018 edition after defeating Community Watch by a lone goal, while SportVision finished third.