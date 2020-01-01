It has been quite a year for Tecno. The brand went all out for Nigerians; positively impacting lives every chance it got. But that isn’t such a surprise considering the fact that the smartphone brand literary set out at the beginning of the year to touch lives and make it evident that the brand is one that cares for Nigerians.

It is a few days to the end of 2019, and Tecno has accomplished all that they promised to do, especially in the CSR department. They have truly differentiated their brand in more ways than one.

In 2014, Tecno started a children-centered CSR initiative that has ensured that many children from public primary schools across Nigeria win scholarships and many other prizes.

In line with that initiative, the theme on Children’s Day this year was “Give the Nigerian Child A Future”. In the Lagos region, five schools were selected to participate. After an examination to select the best students, scholarships were awarded to five students from each of the schools through the Tecno Foundation. There was also a Children’s Day Party that brought children from over 30 public schools together with plenty of fun and games plus numerous gifts.

Tecno got involved in another Get-a-Nigerian-through-school project called AcadaFest Scholarship 2019. Through this initiative, Tecno sponsored three students for the duration of their university education.

Like a soldier on a mission, Tecno joined forces with a few other sponsors to celebrate the musical legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. At the event, the smartphone brand made touch points with Nigerians by making the six-day event even more fun-filled. During the course of the festival, a lucky Nigerian got the chance to win a Spark 4, which was the latest device from the brand at the time, and there were also lots of gift up for grabs.

This year’s International Women’s day sought to encourage gender balance around the world. To lend a voice to the credible course, Tecno partnered with the University of Lagos’Radio Station, Unilag 103.1, to put together a special program for young girls aimed at improving the quality of life of the girl child. In attendance were secondary school girls who were made aware of how very powerful their contributions to the country can be.

Nigeria is a land of dreams. Unfortunately, not all dreamers have the financial ability to make their dreams a reality. Understanding this fact, Tecno birthed a campaign called Light Up Your Dreams. The brand brought together many young Nigerian entrepreneurs with various business interests ranging from agriculture to technology.