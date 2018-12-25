“My avowed commitment to free, fair, credible and violence-free polls is not a ruse or yet another vain political promise.”

Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to believe his promise of credible elections in 2019. The president also said while the lives of those lost to floods, fire disasters, road accidents, farmers/herders clashes and insurgency can not be brought back at Christmas, smiles can be put on the faces of their grieving families.

While describing it as a downside of 2018, he noted that Nigerians in the outgoing year “have seen so many unnecessary deaths caused by violent clashes between neighbours who, ordinarily, should complement and support one another.”

The president said this in his 2018 Christmas message to Nigerians and urged Nigerians to exchange gifts, pray and visit loved ones and remember many others who cannot be with their families at this time.

“My avowed commitment to free, fair, credible and violence-free polls is not a ruse or yet another vain political promise. My word is my bond. It is a sworn declaration on the advance- ment of Nigeria, the future and safety of our young and unborn generations. Let us tell the world that, indeed, ‘‘something good’’ can come out from Nigeria. And, it will happen, as we all team up to make it happen. Merry Christmas!” We can- not bring back the lives lost to floods, unfortunate fire disasters, road accidents, farmers/herders clashes and insurgency. But, we can put back smiles on the faces of the grieving, the displaced and the troubled, if we show a little love and recommit ourselves to building relationships with those outside our ethnic, religious and socio-political divides.