Senegal U20 striker, Amadou Sagna has expressed his delight at breaking a FIFA U20 World Cup record previously held by former Flying Eagles striker Monday Odiaka.

Sagna slotted past a helpless Moana Pito in the tenth second to open the scoring for the West Africans, breaking Odiaka’s record for the fastest goal that he set back in the 1985 edition of the tournament by four seconds.

In an interview with FIFA.com, the Cayor Foot starlet said : ‘’It’s a real pleasure to have scored the fastest goal and broken the record.

‘’Scoring a hat-trick is also pretty special. But I can’t take all the credit, because we worked so well as a team. Everyone who played tonight deserved the win.’’

The Flying Eagles begin their campaign against Qatar at the Tychy Stadium, Tychy on Friday evening, starting from 1700 hours.

The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage of the competition.