PAUL OSUYI, Asaba

Thje immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan on Friday vowed to lead the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Great Ogboru to victory against incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on March 2, 2019.

Uduaghan was governor between 2007 and 2015 on the platform of the PDP. He defeated Ogboru in the 2007 and 2011 elections.

Speaking after his inauguration as the chairman of Delta State APC campaign organization for the 2019 general elections, Uduaghan who is a senatorial candidate of the party, said he was in APC to show Ogboru the way to Government House, Asaba.

“I have been accused of not making Ogboru governor. He was not governor because he does not know the route. I have come to hold his hand and lead him to Government House as the next governor,” Uduaghan said.

He, however, urged APC members to fully inculcate the spirit of winning elections if the party is to be successful in the forthcoming elections, stressing the need for leaders of the party in the state to go back to their units and deliver same on election day.

“The work has started, and the secret of winning is to secure your units. We are going to build APC from the unit level before the elections,” he stated.

READ ALSO: 2019: Lalong’s aide, Pwajok, dumps APC for PDP

Inaugurating the campaign organization in Asaba, the governorship candidate, Great Ogboru, said they had, had their challenges as a party in the state, adding that they had since taken steps to resolve their differences.

Ogboru disclosed that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, was to head the presidential campaign in the state with himself as co-coordinator and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as co-chairman of the campaign organization.

He named Mr. George Timinimi as Director General of the APC campaign organisation in the state.

On his part, the state party chairman, Jones Erue, urged party members to begin a door-to-door campaign across the state while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said the APC would win all the elections in the state, saying: “President Muhammadu Buhari has done so much for Delta and Nigeria and therefore should be re-elected.”

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Frank Ovie Kokori, Alex Ideh, Fred Obe who also spoke on the occasion, urged APC members in the state to come together so as to secure victory for the party in the forthcoming general election.