Sole sponsors of the prestigious UNICEF Charity Shield international polo tournament Sunday reaffirmed its commitment to the charity fund raising partnership with the presentation of a N10 million donation to UNICEF.

The donation was presented at the Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club in Kaduna by the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc., Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe in support of UNICEF campaign against HIV/AIDS pandemic among Nigerian children.

Wigwe who led other top officials of Access Bank to the grand finale, expressed delight that the Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield is archiving its main objective of reaching out to the less privilege children in the society.

Wigwe disclosed that the bank is maintaining its yearly donation of N10m in supporting UNICEF towards its projects for orphans and vulnerable children. In addition to that, the Bank is continually seeking avenues through which more resources can be pooled towards supporting the children.

“We have been working in Kaduna, in collaboration with Fifth Chukker Polo camp; Country Resort and UNICEF to elevate quality of lives. We need to do a lot more in support of these orphans and vulnerable children to enable them look forward to a better tomorrow,” the Access Bank boss added.

UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office Kaduna, Dr. Zakari Adam who represented the Country Representative to Nigeria, received the donation; thank Access Bank Plc for the assistance.

He lauded the backing of the financial power house to the charity intervention effort, pointing out that through the donations over the years, UNICEF has been able to provide care and support service to orphans and vulnerable children in focus areas of Kaduna State.

The cheque presentation, which was witness by top government officials, first class Emirs, captains of industries, members of the diplomatic Corp in Nigeria, polo buffs and thousands of school children, was one of the biggest highlights of the annual polo fiesta.

Reputed for its competition and excitement, the charity thrilled to its grand finale with the UNICEF Cup final where Haske & Williams team from Yola, defeated Dattaku team from Kaduna 61/2-1 in final game, to win their first ever major charity polo title.