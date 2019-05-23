Joe Apu

The 2019 edition of the Access Bank/ UNICEF Polo tournament in Kaduna will gallop off June 6 at the Fifth Chukka ground with no less than four Cups at stake.

In the build up to the this year’s tournament, Access Bank Plc, and its partners, has taken their commitment to UNICEF Charity polo fund raising platform to a new level, with the construction of fully equipped sixty classroom blocks in Kaduna State.

Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu disclosed this in Lagos Tuesday at a press briefing heralding the 2019 edition of the international tournament. He stated that the project that would berth a new education system in Kaduna was a contribution by the bank alongside their partners, Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club, and well meaning individuals to the sustenance of the charity platform.

Etuokwu also noted that the project which is currently seventy percent complete, will on completion admit a record 12,600 orphans and less privileged children across rural communities in the state, on a two shift system of morning and evening sessions, who would have the opportunity of studying with the best of international facilities that would be comparable to the bests in the world.

Eighteen highly-motivated polo teams from across the country will compete for Africa’s premium polo extravaganza as the annual Access Bank-UNICEF Charity Shield Polo tournament gallops-off at the Fifth Chukker Lawns of Kangimi Resort in Kaduna from Monday June 6 – to Sunday to June 15 2019.