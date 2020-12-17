From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has awarded N75 million each to four tertiary institutions, namely, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Federal University, Wukari, and Ogun State Institute of Technology, adjudged to have had outstanding records in the 2019 admission exercises.

JAMB announced that University of Ilorin won the most subscribed institution by candidates category, while Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) won the most national institution in admission of candidates.

Similarly, Federal University, Wukari, Taraba state, won the most improved institution in gender balance, while University of Ilorin, again, won the award for institution with highest number of admitted international students.

In the last category, Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbese, won the most compliant institution in keeping to guidelines of admissions.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the awards at the second edition of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award for 2019, in Abuja, on Thursday, challenged the institutions to use the money, judiciously to construct campus roads for their various Institutions.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in his remarks, congratulated the institutions, and challenged other institutions to emulate the winners so that can stand a chance to win the award next year.

Adamu, however, applauded the efforts of JAMB towards ensuring excellence and credibility in admission process in tertiary institutions, stressing that the awards was one of government’s reward system and intervention to institutions.

He promised that Federal Government will continue to play the expected critical role in teaching, learning and research.