Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Computer-Based Test Centres Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, on Thursday, disclosed that no fewer than 2, 000 candidates who successfully registered for 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) could not sit for the examination due to biometric and browser failures.

Its President, Maxwell Akwuruoha, at a press conference, in Abuja, said that despite the introduction of CBT examination and biometric verification, there were JAMB workers deployed on the examination days, who were either incompetent or connived to carry out malpractices.

He specifically identified biometric and browser failure, incompetence of technical staff, inadequacies in CBT centres and excesses in sale of syllabus and brochures as some of the technical challenges witnessed during the 2019 UTME exercise.

Akwuruoha demanded that such technical challenges should not be allowed to happen during registration and conduct of the 2020 UTME examination.

He said: “Some candidates were denied the opportunity to write the examination due to biometric failure from JAMB. The system failed woefully because some of the technical people sent to some centres by JAMB were incompetent. It is only noble that the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, take responsibility and apologise to the affected candidates.

He reiterated the commitment of CPAN to innovations as being introduced by JAMB from time to time particularly the recent decision to partner National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to register candidates for the 2020 UTME.

Meanwhile, the JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in his reaction, dismissed the allegations and described them as “cheap blackmail.”

He said: “It is quite unfortunate that a group of people, who claim to be our partners and who daily clamour for an increase in what we pay them, would resort to blackmail.

“One, our biometric verification did not fail. We conducted biometric verification for about two million candidates. Let me assume, without conceding, that 2000 candidates could not be verified, what is the percentage of 2000 in two million?

“Every candidate that registered properly was verified. So for any candidate who was not verified, it is not as a result of biometric failure; some of them registered in centres that were not approved and some of them did multiple registrations and they were therefore blocked.

“And if you talk about examination malpractice, we have been delisting centres found in such and none of them had ever come with allegations against our workers. Their talk now is because we have refused to yield to their demands.”