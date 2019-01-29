Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has enjoined the people of the state to take their destiny in their own hands and vote against the APC administration.

Ortom, who made the call on Tuesday at the palace of the Ter Makurdi while consulting with the royal fathers on his reelection, stated that he had identified those who planned to attack the people of the state and reported them to the security agencies controlled by the federal government, but no action was taken even after the attacks and killings.

The governor maintained that the most recent development on the matter includes plans to compromise Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) so that it would no longer stop attacks on the people.

He added that only massive voting against the ruling government could register the displeasure of the people of the state, stressing that if the people failed to take that action, no one would stick out his neck for them in future.

Ortom said he had already directed chairmen of local governments affected by recent killings this year to forward the names and other statistics of those affected to the press to prove the point.

The Governor, who listed lack of funds due to the recession that hit the country, social vices and insecurity as major challenges during his first tenure, promised that his second tenure would be better than the first.

Governor Ortom announced an amendment to the Chieftaincy Law to include tax collectors.

Responding, Ter Makurdi, Chief Sule Abenga, assured the Governor of the support of Makurdi people towards his reelection.