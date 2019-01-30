Job Osazuwa

Barely two weeks to the general elections, Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, has asked Nigerians to vote for only candidates who are willing and prepared to improve their lives.

He said this yesterday, in Lagos, at a symposium organised by the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, the publishers of Tribune.

He regretted that Nigeria’s past presidents, since 1999 till date, had ruled by mere accident.

The cleric said the country has had good people as leaders with good intentions, but they were never prepared for leadership positions, therefore, didn’t know the right thing to do when they got there.

He tasked Nigerians to look in the mirror before going out to cast their votes for any candidate, and ask themselves if they look better fed and secured now, than before the last general election in 2015. He advised them to ponder on the candidate that offer them the opportunity to improve their condition and become better Nigerians.

He praised the founder of the newspaper, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, for his discipline, intellectual depth, hard work, originality and, particularly, his patriotic interest to have a prosperous Nigeria. He said the sage was the best thing that ever happened to Nigeria.

On integrity and good governance, he said it amuses him when people say Nigeria needs a God-fearing leader. He countered that he would prefer a leader, irrespective of his religious affiliation, who can fix the economy and better the lives of the people.

“Integrity is not all about piety. Sorry, I’m a priest, but, I need somebody who can help me press the switch and the bulb will be on. There is no need teaching the people how to pray when there is no bread on the table.”

Speaking on the topic, “Electoral Integrity: Legitimacy of democratic institutions and good governance,” Kukah said: “If we must have a credible election, we must put together a range of all the institutional capacities that must work together without bias in the interest of Nigeria.”

Also, the Chairman on the occasion, former secretary general of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, warned that Nigeria’s friends and international community are watching the behaviour of the Federal Government and its agencies, especially the security agencies, to see how they respect the rule of law, as we approach the general election.

He commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on how it handled the last Anambra and Ondo states gubernatorial elections. But, he said it must be admitted that it attracted criticisms over similar elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

Chairman/Publisher of the Tribune, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, said 70 years of running the newspaper has been that of progressive journalism, where the interest of the common man has been unflinchingly promoted.

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Mr. Edwards Dickson, commended the dedicated staff of the organisation as well as its readers for their contributions and unalloyed patronage over the years.