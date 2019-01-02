Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A group called Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria, on Wednesday, dissociated itself from the purported endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of this year’s presidential election.

The group termed the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate in the forthcoming election development “dangerously selfish.”

Reacting to the alleged endorsement of Buhari by some pastoralists, Secretary-General of the association, Ibrahim Abdullahi, in a statement issued in Kaduna said, the recent action by a group of pastoralists could, if allowed unchallenged, pitch the innocent, maligned and neglected pastoralists against other Nigerians.

He believed that such endorsement would create more hardship for the pastoralists in states governed by other political parties, calling on candidates from other political parties and other Nigerians to disregard the ‘so-called’ endorsement by some selfish individuals who did not care whatever happens to their members as long as they could satisfy their pecuniary interests.

“The association held an emergency meeting to discuss wide-ranging issues affecting pastoralists across the nation with a view to proffering solutions and way forward.

“The meeting observed that of recent, some pastoralists associations have enmeshed themselves and their members into partial politics, a position that could further escalate the already degenerating relationships with other segments of the society.

“The meeting therefore condemned these pronouncements made without any consultation and or consensus by the generality of the pastoralists across the country and call on pastoralists to vote for any candidate who has a programme that will alleviate their suffering irrespective of party, tribe or religion,” he said.