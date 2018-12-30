Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Igbo World Assembly (IWA), have that only a presidential candidate that is ready to restructure Nigeria will get the support of the Igbo in the 2019 general elections.

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and President of Igbo World Assembly, USA, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, stated this during the 3rd edition of Igbo International Christmas Retreat held at Anakwenze Villa, Abagana, Anambra State.

United States of America-based Anakwenze, who is also the Traditional Prime Minister of Abagana community, in a goodwill message during the retreat said Ndigbo must ‘shine their eyes’ during next year’s election and shun those he described as political misfits and elect credible persons at all levels during the polls.

He said the Igbo must also invest in education, science and technology and human-capital development which he identified as the only weapon the Igbo can use to beat any unjust policy from the centre and dispel poverty in their land.

Anakwenze also disclosed that the Igbo Christmas Retreat was conceived as an annual programme geared towards bringing the Igbo people at home and abroad to chart a common course on economic, social, political and cultural frontiers.

Nwodo recalled that the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on restructuring was a collective decision taken during a summit convoked in Awka months back where Igbo political leaders, traditional rulers and representatives of Afenifere and Middle Belt were in attendance.

Nwodo regretted that non practice of true federalism and restructuring had made the wealth of Igbo to be continuously repatriated to Abuja while the bulk of security agents deployed to Igbo region kept extorting the people.

He said restructuring would make the local governments stronger to embark on development projects and also warned Igbo politicians to desist from selling their conscience for money during the polls warning that any Igbo who sold out during the election would surely reap the consequences.

Various Igbo scholars like Prof Obasi Igwe of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof Anthony Ejiofor, Emma Okocha and Prof Pita Ejiofor among others delivered papers during the retreat.